The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Cross Fire and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1: Cross Fire. No cover.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2: Merlyn Fuller: "Stories for Big People." Admission $5.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2: Jazz on Tap: The Intention. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31: Ron Spencer Band. No cover.
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Patti & Van Arsdale. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1: The Shylocks. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30: Bob Nodzo. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31: Jim Van Arsdale and company. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1: Bad JuJu. No cover.
Bob Piorun celebrated his 70th birthday by — what else? — playing a concert.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31: Bob Cook. No cover.
• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1: Clint Bush. No cover.
To include a show in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.