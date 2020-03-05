The Citizen's live music listings for March 5-11: A Cast of Thousands and more
The Citizen's live music listings for March 5-11: A Cast of Thousands and more

A Cast of Thousands

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 7 p.m. Friday, March 6: Danielle Ponder. Tickets $10.

• 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7: Casey Abrams (Post-Modern Jukebox). Tickets $10-$28.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8: Merry Mischief. Admission $5.

Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8: Jazz on Tap: Steve Brown and Dino Losito. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 406-6498

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 6: A Cast of Thousands. No cover.

Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-2337

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 5: Julie Howard, Jeff Martin and Michael Doyle. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 5: Mike Keegan. No cover.

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6: Lakeside Acoustic Duo. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 6: Simmerin' Stew. No cover.

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7: Ryan Blatchley and Jim Van Arsdale. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 7: Bad JuJu. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 5: Bob Piorun and Amy Lyn Osha. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 6: Woodstone acoustic duo. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 7: The Oddz. No cover.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8: Liam Lawson. No cover.

Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com

• 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11: Bob Piorun and Robin Munn. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 10: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6: Richman and the Poorboys. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7: Dana Twigg. No cover.

To include a show in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

