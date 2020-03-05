The Citizen's live music listings for March 5-11: A Cast of Thousands and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 7 p.m. Friday, March 6: Danielle Ponder. Tickets $10.
• 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7: Casey Abrams (Post-Modern Jukebox). Tickets $10-$28.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8: Merry Mischief. Admission $5.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8: John Spillett Jazz/Pop Duo. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8: Jazz on Tap: Steve Brown and Dino Losito. No cover.
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 406-6498
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 6: A Cast of Thousands. No cover.
Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-2337
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 5: Julie Howard, Jeff Martin and Michael Doyle. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 5: Mike Keegan. No cover.
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6: Lakeside Acoustic Duo. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 6: Simmerin' Stew. No cover.
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7: Ryan Blatchley and Jim Van Arsdale. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 7: Bad JuJu. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 5: Bob Piorun and Amy Lyn Osha. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 6: Woodstone acoustic duo. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 7: The Oddz. No cover.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8: Liam Lawson. No cover.
Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com
• 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11: Bob Piorun and Robin Munn. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 10: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6: Richman and the Poorboys. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7: Dana Twigg. No cover.
