The Citizen's 2021 Halloween guide: Murder mysteries, movies and more

The COVID-19 pandemic scared away most Halloween events in the Cayuga County area last year. But this year, they're back.

Here are all the costume parties, trick-or-treats and more we know are taking place in the area through Oct. 31:

This guide will be updated throughout the month, so if you have an event to add, please send it to us! Use the form at auburnpub.com/events, or if you're having trouble with the form, send the information to citizencalendar@lee.net. All listings are free.

🎃 'The Soupranos' interactive murder mystery dinner

WHAT: Show starring Murder Mystery Manhattan, with cocktail hour, buffet dinner and party with cast afterward.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

WHERE: Apple Station Winery, 5279 Cross Road, Cayuga

COST: Tickets $45

INFO: Call (315) 889-5184

🎃 'Timewarp: A Macabre Museum Murder Mystery'