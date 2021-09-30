 Skip to main content
The Citizen's 2021 Halloween guide: Murder mysteries, movies and more
HOLIDAYS

The Citizen's 2021 Halloween guide: Murder mysteries, movies and more

Cute Dogs Wearing Halloween Costumes

The Howl-O-Ween Pet Walk and Parade will take place Sunday, Oct. 10, in Skaneateles.

 Deposit Photos

The COVID-19 pandemic scared away most Halloween events in the Cayuga County area last year. But this year, they're back.

Here are all the costume parties, trick-or-treats and more we know are taking place in the area through Oct. 31: 

This guide will be updated throughout the month, so if you have an event to add, please send it to us! Use the form at auburnpub.com/events, or if you're having trouble with the form, send the information to citizencalendar@lee.net. All listings are free.

🎃 'The Soupranos' interactive murder mystery dinner

WHAT: Show starring Murder Mystery Manhattan, with cocktail hour, buffet dinner and party with cast afterward.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

WHERE: Apple Station Winery, 5279 Cross Road, Cayuga

COST: Tickets $45

INFO: Call (315) 889-5184

🎃 'Timewarp: A Macabre Museum Murder Mystery'

WHAT: A mystery set in 1921 about an eccentric inventor who has accidentally ripped a hole in the space-time continuum, resulting in each room in his home existing in a different decade of the 20th century. Guests are invited to a party at his home, only to discover he is dead. They are then tasked with solving his murder, who is one of the guests. Includes hors d'oeuvres and two complimentary drinks. Coming in costume encouraged.

WHEN: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30

WHERE: Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Tickets $75 per person, $70 if group includes a museum members; limit 10 players each night. Reservations and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or recent negative test required.

INFO: Call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org/murder-mystery

🎃 Howl-O-Ween Pet Walk and Parade

WHAT: Three-mile walk through village of Skaneateles to Austin Park Pavilion, with stops along the way for candy, coupons, dog treats and more, followed by cider, doughnuts, a blessing of the animals, raffle baskets and a selfie booth at the park. Virtual participation optional, with participants receiving tote bags and magnets in the mail or at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY in Auburn.

WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10

WHERE: Skaneateles

COST: Registration $25 adults, $6 for ages 4 to 12, free for ages 3 and younger; team discounts available. Supports the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY. Masks optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19 and strongly encouraged for those who are not.

INFO: To register, call (315) 253-5841 or visit flspcaofcny.org/howloween

🎃 Finger Lakes Grindhouse presents 'Till Death Do Us Part'

WHAT: Premiere of a zombie love story filmed in Auburn.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15

WHERE: Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

COST: Tickets $10

INFO: For more information, or to watch a trailer, visit fingerlakesgrindhouse.com

🎃 Home Run Halloween

WHAT: Halloween celebration hosted by the Auburn Doubledays and the city of Auburn Parks & Recreation Department. Featuring free cider and doughnuts for children, free bags and trick-or-treating around the field, prizes awarded by Abner for best baseball-themed costume, Jeff the Magic Man, a Doubledays photo booth, hot dogs, soda, water and popcorn for sale, and a screening of "Hocus Pocus" at 6:30 p.m. on the park's big screen.

WHEN: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

WHERE: Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn

COST: Admission free and open to the public; pillows and blankets recommended for those staying to watch the movie

INFO: Visit auburnny.gov

🎃 Halloween party

WHAT: Party with music by Into This Living Hell (Hatebreed tribute) and Daditude (Misfits tribute). Costumes encouraged.

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Harley's Pub, 149 State St., Auburn

INFO: Call (315) 253-9856

🎃 Halloween celebration

WHAT: With costume party, psychic readings from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and 3 to 3:45 p.m., and live music by Dana Twigg from 6 to 8 p.m.

WHEN: All day Saturday, Oct. 30

WHERE: Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill

COST: No cover

INFO: Visit summerhillbrewing.com

🎃 Trunk-or-Treat

WHAT: Children's Halloween event hosted by Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County. With local food trucks, photo area, bake sale and more.

WHEN: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

WHERE: Fingerlakes Mall side parking lot, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

COST: Donation $1 or a nonperishable food item per child requested

INFO: Visit fingerlakesmall.com or facebook.com/fhfofcayugacountyincpublicpage

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more.

