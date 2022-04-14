The Citizen's 2022 Easter events guide: Egg hunts and more

From egg hunts to appearances by a certain bunny, the Easter season comes with a full basket of events in the Cayuga County area. Here's what's happening over the next few days.

(Have an Easter event to add? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email citizencalendar@lee.net. All listings are free.)

🐰 Real estate agent Felicia Rocker is hosting Egg My Yard, an Easter event for households in the Auburn area. Fifty households can sign up for the free event. Pre-filled eggs (limit 10 per child per household) will be hidden beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16, along with a yard sign. Those who place eggs and signs on their front porch for pickup by 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to a store or restaurant of their choice. For more information, or to sign up, call Rocker at (315) 730-9848 or email feliciamrocker@gmail.com.

🐰 Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.

🐰 The Friends of Emerson Park will host their inaugural Easter Egg Hunt at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the pavilion at the Owasco park. There will be one golden egg per age group with grand prizes, and a 50/50 drawing at 9:45 a.m. Admission and parking are free and open to the public; raffle tickets are $20. For more information, visit facebook.com/friendsofemerson.

🐰 Auburnrox will host its second annual Rockin' Easter Hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 17, in the area of Memorial City Hall, Seward House Museum and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center on South Street in Auburn. There will be hundreds of eggs, rocks and prize rocks, with a prize basket for the winner of Frederick the Frog. For more information, find the group on Facebook.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.