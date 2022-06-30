The Citizen's 2022 Fourth of July guide: Fireworks and more in Auburn, Fair Haven

From Auburn to Fair Haven, Owasco Lake to Lake Ontario, the Fourth of July will be celebrated all this weekend in Cayuga County.

Festivities in Fair Haven will begin Thursday, June 30.

Highlights of the celebration, presented by the Save Our Fourth Association, will include a mile-long parade along Main Street at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Bayside Cruisers Classic Car Show on South Lake Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the traditional wall of fire at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, fireworks at 10 p.m. Saturday and the traditional boat parade on Little Sodus Bay at noon Monday.

Musical performances in the northern Cayuga County village this weekend will include Prime Time Horns from 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Skipping Stones from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and the Larry Kyle Duo from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, all at the Church Street pavilion. There will also be a band concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Village Park.

Saturday, the busiest day of the celebration in Fair Haven, will begin with the annual 5K and walk to support Hospice of the Finger Lakes at 9 a.m. at the Church Street pavilion, with signup beginning at 8 a.m. for all ages. The day will also include a children's parade at 12:30 p.m. beginning at the fire department.

Additionally, the Save Our Fourth Association will present food trucks and a beer tent from 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Church Street pavilion. Also at the pavilion will be a chicken barbecue at 5 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. In Village Park, there will be a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. And a carnival with ride specials at the pavilion will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about the Save Our Fourth Association's July 4 events in Fair Haven, visit facebook.com/fairhavensofa.

In the Auburn area, Fourth of July festivities will include the traditional symphony performance by Symphoria at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Emerson Park Pavilion. The event's rain date is July 10. It will be the first year since 2019 the fireworks have taken place the eve of July 4, as last year the event was postponed to August due to COVID-19. For more information, visit cayugacounty.us.

On July 4, the Owasco Fire Department at 7174 Owasco Road will host its annual chicken barbecue and parade from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes chicken, barbecue beans, salt potatoes and a cookie for $15, and food will be available until it is sold out. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church. For more information, visit facebook.com/owascofd.

That night, Owasco Lake will have its own ring of fire, as a new effort titled "Light Up Owasco Lake" is encouraging property owners to illuminate the shoreline with LED flares and bonfires at 9:30 p.m. The effort is being organized by the "Owasco Lake, NY Homeowners' Community" Facebook group, which said in a news release that such an effort has not been done for several years.

LED flares are available at Wegmans, and $1 from each sale will be donated to the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. Spectators are also welcome.

For more information, email lightupowasco@gmail.com.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.