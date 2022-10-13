The Citizen's 2022 Halloween guide: More than 25 parties, hayrides and more

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

From haunted history to murder mystery, there are plenty of Halloween events happening in the Cayuga County area this October:

This guide will be updated throughout the month. If you have an event to add, please submit it by using the form at auburnpub.com/events or emailing citizencalendar@lee.net. All listings are free.

🎃 Pumpkin painting contest

WHAT: Pumpkins decorated by children 13 or younger being collected to decorate Falcon Park for Home Run Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 22. Include child's name and phone number with pumpkin. Abner and Casey will select their favorite pumpkin for display at the main gate, and winner will receive a prize from the Auburn Doubledays

WHEN: Drop off pumpkins from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 19 and 20

WHERE: Drop off at front office, Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn

INFO: Call (315) 255-4737 or email kbauso@auburnny.gov

WHAT: Hunt for 50 witch hats hidden throughout the museum. All children who record their findings on the museum's form can turn it in for a prize. Children 12 and younger will receive a goodie bag, and children older than 12 can spin the museum's magic wheel to determine their prize.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31

WHERE: Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 252-7644

🎃 Thriller Thursday

WHAT: Screening of a Halloween classic, with fall treats.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13

WHERE: Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn

INFO: For name of film, visit seymourlibrary.org.

🎃 "Haunted Tales, Hoaxes and Strange but True Stories of the Finger Lakes"

WHAT: Walt Gable, Seneca County historian, will share ghost stories involving Auburn, Aurora, Seneca Falls, the Montezuma cemetery that holds the remains of Erie Canal builders, the "white lady" of Belhurst Castle and a curse involving a serial killer in Ithaca, as well as stories about the embalmed whale in Waterloo, the sea serpent in Seneca Lake and the beginnings of the spiritualism movement in Newark and Moravia.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

WHERE: Frontenac Historical Society & Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs

COST: Free and open to the public

🎃 Haunted Ghost History Tours

WHAT: Community members sharing stories of who used to live in the mansion where the Seneca Falls Historical Society is now, and who still may be there.

WHEN: 6 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 18 and 25

WHERE: Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls

COST: Tickets $15 members, $20 nonmembers, $50 families; reservations suggested

INFO: Call (315) 568-8412

🎃 Witches Tea Party

WHAT: A screening of the movie "Hocus Pocus," popcorn buffet, palm and tarot readings by Lady Fenris, tea leaf readings and spell bags by Miss Kat of Everything Greener, make-and-take crafts including witchy fascinators and witchy paper dolls, and themed music, food and beverages, such as black magic witch's brew. Costumes encouraged.

WHEN: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

WHERE: Artistic Impressions at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn

INFO: Call (315) 252-0339

🎃 Haunted Hayrides

WHAT: Hayrides through the haunted forest adjacent to the vineyard.

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Oct. 21-23 and 28-30

WHERE: Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling.

INFO: For admission information, visit collocawines.com

🎃 Haunted History Tours of Auburn

WHAT: Costumed guides lead guests around the grounds and streets of Auburn with stories of Victorian funeral practices, spectral encounters from Seward family lore, true crime stories and more.

WHEN: 6 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, and Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30

WHERE: Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn

COST: Admission $12 adults, $8 children 12 and younger; reservations required

INFO: Call (315) 252-1283 or visit sewardhouse.org

🎃 Hallo-Weekend

WHAT/WHEN: Music by 8-Traxx at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, followed by DJ Hump at 10 p.m., and Heavyweight DJ at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. With costume contests, cash prizes and more.

WHERE: Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn

🎃 Haunted Hayrides

WHEN: Full scare: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 21-22 and 28-29; Child-friendly: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29

WHERE: Bailiwick Market & Café, 441 Route 5, Elbridge

COST: Child-friendly cost $8 for two, $16 for four; ages 2 and younger free and must sit on lap. Full scare cost $12 for two, $24 for four. Cash only at the door.

🎃 Old-Fashion Halloween

WHAT: Family Halloween event with trick-or-treating from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2 p.m., costume parades with prizes at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., pumpkin carving from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., rides on horse, wagon, Model T and tractor-pulled wagons, refreshments, music, museum tours and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

WHERE: Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco

COST: Free and open to the public

INFO: Call (315) 252-7644

🎃 Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes performance

WHAT: Guests invited to wear costumes and parade to the church for performance, food truck, vendors, crafts, face painting and more. Hosted by the United Ministry of Aurora and the Aurora Free Library.

WHEN: Noon Saturday, Oct. 22

WHERE: From Aurora Post Office, 373 Main St., to United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St.

INFO: Call (315) 364-8074

🎃 Home Run Halloween

WHAT: Family Halloween event with cider and doughnuts, trick-or-treating on the field with free bags (5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 8 and younger, 6:30 to 7 p.m. for ages 9 to 12), a children's zone with Jeff the Magic Man, face painting, a bounce house, balloon art, Halloween guests, fireworks, concessions, a pumpkin coloring contest and more. Hosted by the city of Auburn and the Auburn Doubledays.

WHEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; rain date 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

WHERE: Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn

COST: Free and open to the public

🎃 Haunted Hayride

WHAT: Ride leaving at dusk for Bear Swamp, with hot chocolate, apple cider and doughnuts provided.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

WHERE: Colonial Lodge, 2630 Route 41A, Moravia

COST: Admission $10 ages 13 and older, $5 ages 5 to 12, free for ages younger than 5

🎃 Trick-or-Treat

WHAT: Trick-or-treating around the library for ages 18 months to 4 years old, after Halloween storytime. Wear a costume and bring a bag to collect treats.

WHEN: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27

WHERE: Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles

🎃 Skaneateles Witches Walk

WHAT: Shopping with deals for people in costume, meal and drink specials, and more. Hosted by the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce.

WHEN: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27

WHERE: Village of Skaneateles

🎃 Vampire Ball

WHAT: Halloween party with music by Count Blastula, appetizers, blood bag cocktails, mac and cheese food truck and more.

WHEN: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

WHERE: Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn.

COST: Tickets $25; space limited

🎃 Trunk or Treat

WHAT: Family Halloween event hosted by Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County, with activities in the food court.

WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Rear parking lot, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

COST: Admission $1 per child, or one nonperishable item for the food pantry

🎃 Trunk or Treat

WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn

🎃 Trunk or Treat and chili cook-off

WHAT: Family Halloween event; chefs welcome to bring a gallon of their chili by 4 p.m. to be tasted for judges' choice and people's choice awards.

WHEN: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Port Byron United Methodist Church, 8510 South St. Road, Port Byron

INFO: Call (315) 253-4156

🎃 Halloween Bash with costume party and music by Jess Novak and Ben Wayne

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill

COST: No cover

🎃 Halloween Bash with Haunted Hayrides and music by The Billionaires

WHAT: Hayrides through the haunted forest adjacent to the vineyard, with costume contest and more.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling

COST: No cover

🎃 'Exhibit A: A Macabre Museum Murder Mystery'

WHAT: A mystery set in 1922 at the home of eccentric inventor Edward Box, where attendees have been invited to a party where he will unveil his newest invention. When he is found dead, attendees must solve his murder by following hints and finding clues around the house. Attendees portray a cast of characters loosely based on local historical figures, and one of them will be the inventor's murderer. Includes hors d'oeuvres and two complimentary drinks. Coming in costume encouraged.

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30

WHERE: Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Tickets $80 per person, $75 if group includes a museum member; limit 10 people each night.

INFO: Call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org/murder-mystery

🎃 Karaoke with DJ Roger

WHAT: Halloween party with award for most creative costume.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Montezuma VFW No. 8137, Erie Street, Montezuma

COST: No cover; for members and sponsored guests

🎃 Halloween Masquerade with music by The Ampersand Project

WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry

COST: Tickets $5

INFO: Call (315) 364-5100

🎃 Masquerade Party Fundraiser

WHAT: Zonta Club of Auburn fundraiser with food, DJ, games, prizes, costume contest and cash bar.

WHEN: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Ukrainian National Club, 125 Washington St., Auburn

COST: Tickets $30, or two for $50; supports Zonta and its mission of building a better world for women and children

🎃 Halloween Bash with music by Motley Crouton

WHEN: 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn

COST: No cover