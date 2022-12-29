The Citizen's 2022 New Year's Eve guide: Live music and more events

From nature walks to tarot cards, sober celebrations to non, there will be plenty of ways to spend New Year's Eve in the Cayuga County area this Saturday:

• The Sterling Nature Center will host a Year's End Hike at 1 p.m., offering participants the opportunity to say goodbye to 2022 along the trails. The Jensvold Road center will also hold a First Day Hike at the same time the next day. Both events are free and open to the public, and snowshoes will be available if needed. For more information, call (315) 947-6143 or email snc@cayugacounty.us.

• Summerhill Brewing will begin its New Year's Eve Party at 1 p.m. with tarot card readings with Marie. Reservations are suggested by calling (607) 753-0915, but walk-ins will be welcome. The readings cost $20 for 15 minutes. Then, from 5 to 8 p.m., Roger Decker will perform live music. There is no cover charge at the brewery, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. For more information, visit summerhillbrewing.com.

• Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling, will host a New Year's Eve Dinner Dance Party beginning at 6 p.m. There will be live music by Ron Hurne during dinner, which includes appetizers and carving and pasta stations. That will be followed by a DJ and dance party, with favors, through the midnight countdown. For more information, including ticket pricing, visit collocawines.com.

• Recovery organization Nick's Ride will host a New Year's Eve Party at 7 p.m. at its offices at 13 Chapel St., Auburn. There will be music, food, games and a viewing of the ball drop. Bringing a dish to pass is welcome. The event is free and open to the public, and children are welcome. For more information, or to RSVP, call (315) 253-3945 or contact Nick's Ride on Facebook.

• Falcon Lanes will host a New Year's Eve party with music by Jam Theory from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Tidal Wave bar, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn. There is no cover charge. For more information, visit facebook.com/falconlanes.

• New Auburn establishment Britches' Dance Bar will host its first New Year's Eve party with party band Chasing Neon and the Heavyweight DJ. It will take place from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Britches', 192 State St., Auburn. For more information, including ticket pricing, visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.

• A new local country band, JackFire, will debut from 8 to 10 p.m. at CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn. The band consists of singer Terri Casbarro, bassist Kevin Zippel, guitarist Pat Nervina, drummer Mark Murphy and keyboardist Mark Carfagno, and together they play country from all eras. They'll be followed by local favorites 8-Traxx from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at CC's, 17 Columbus St., Auburn. For more information, call (315) 253-6868.

• Psychedelic Sushi will be the last band to take the stage of Moondog's Lounge in Auburn in 2022. The jam cover band will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the 24 State St. venue's New Year's Eve celebration. There is no cover charge. For more information, visit facebook.com/moondogslounge.