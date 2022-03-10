The Citizen's 2022 St. Patrick's Day guide: Music, corned beef and more

With more than a dozen events scheduled, St. Patrick's Day in the Cayuga County area will look the most normal it has since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S. two years ago.

From live music and Irish dance to corned beef and beer, here is what's happening locally over the next week in celebration of St. Patrick's Day:

To add an event to our guide, use the form at auburnpub.com/events.

Saturday, March 12

☘️ 40th anniversary St. Patrick's Day Parade, noon, South Salina Street, Syracuse. Theme: "Dance Through Downtown." The city's first St. Patrick's Day parade since 2019. Visit syracusestpatricksparade.org.

☘️ Crane Academy of Irish Dance performance, 1 p.m., center court, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Visit fingerlakesmall.com.

☘️ Corned beef and cabbage drive-thru, 5 p.m. until gone, Jordan United Methodist Church, 63 Elbridge St., Jordan. Cash donations accepted. Call (315) 689-3499 or visit jordanumc.org.

☘️ St. Patrick's Day party with music by Sloppy Joes, 8 to 11 p.m., Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn. No cover. Visit facebook.com/falconlanes.

Sunday, March 13

☘️ St. Patrick's Day Party, 1 to 8 p.m., A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn. Music by Celtic rock fiddler Tim Sanphy from 1 to 4 p.m. and Bad JuJu from 5 to 8 p.m., with Irish breakfast pizza, corned beef and beverage specials. No cover. Visit atwalley.com.

☘️ New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade, 1:30 p.m., corner of State and Van Anden streets, Auburn. Parade will proceed to Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., with grand marshal Anne Greer, 91, the oldest member of the Auburn Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. Call (315) 252-6459.

Wednesday, March 16

☘️ St. Patrick's Day Family Night, 4 to 8 p.m., Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn. Crane Irish dancers, a 50/50, beverage specials and food. Call (315) 252-6459.

Thursday, March 17

☘️ St. Patrick's Day Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn.

☘️ St. Patrick's Day flag-raising ceremony, 11 a.m., Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.

☘️ St. Patrick's Day open house, 11:30 a.m., Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn. Food, beverage specials, 50/50, raffles and music by The Flyin' Column from 4 to 7 p.m. Call (315) 252-6459.

☘️ St. Patrick's Day Musical Celebration, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. With fiddle by librarian Andrea Snyder. Visit skanlibrary.org.

☘️ St. Patrick Feast Day Drive-thru Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, soda bread and more. Cost $15. To reserve, call (315) 246-9161.

☘️ St. Patrick's Day celebration with food and beverage specials and music by Levi Dusseau, 5 to 8 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.

Friday, March 18

☘️ Music: Brendan Gosson playing Celtic music, 7 p.m., Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn. With corned beef and Emerald Isle Pilsner available. No cover. Visit shepsbrewing.com.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net.

