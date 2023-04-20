David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Several Earth Day events will take place this weekend in the Cayuga County area, some focused on cleaning the environment and some focused on educating people about it:

🌎 Local forester Walt Aikman will give a presentation, "Growing Auburn's Future Forest," at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Aikman, who is also the co-founder of Grow Auburn's Trees! has characterized the city's forest as "veterans" (large, old trees that require special care), "street kids" (trees that have grown without needed supervision) and "trespassers" (invasive species that can become a nuisance). His talk will be free and open to the public. For more information, visit auburnny.gov/urbanforestry.

🌎 A program titled "All 'Bout Composting!" will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Seneca Falls United Methodist Church, 2 Chapel St., Seneca Falls. It will include dinner, a presentation and starter planting kits that participants can take home. The program is free and open to the public.

🌎 Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus will celebrate Earth Day beginning with a tree planting from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. Community members are invited to help plant hundreds of trees that will restore agricultural fields to native habitat. Afterward, the center's Earth Day Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. will feature games, demonstrations, guided hikes and information booths. Guests are also invited to spend time on the preserve learning how they can "go all in with nature" by discovering the natural world and ways to steward local ecosystems. The celebration is free and open to the public, but online preregistration is required at baltimorewoods.org. The center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus.

🌎 Several Clean Sweep events will take place along the Erie Canal in the Cayuga County area on Saturday, April 22:

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Montezuma Heritage Park in Montezuma (meet at the kiosk entrance to the park on High Street). Tasks include picking up trash, trimming brush, spreading mulch, weed eating, raking and trail clearing, including removing of branches. To register, email cml115@tds.net or visit ptny.org/events/canal-clean-sweep.

• 9 a.m. until finished at the pavilion on the canal path on Beaver Street in Jordan. Bringing a rake and gloves is recommended for this cleanup, which organizers said in a news release will "honor our historical roots by cleaning up and caring for path of the canal that helped us grow into our community that exists today!" To register, email kaf0099@msn.com or visit ptny.org/events/canal-clean-sweep.

• 9 a.m. to noon at 6482 Bennetts Corners Road, Memphis. Bryan's Park Rangers will lead this towpath cleanup; it is recommended to bring gardening tools like limb loppers, hedge clippers and rakes, and to wear gloves. Refreshments and shirts will be provided. To register, email placegarden@hotmail.com or visit ptny.org/events/canal-clean-sweep.

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Schasel Park, Route 31, Port Byron. The Finger Lakes Ski Club is organizing the Port Byron Round Up to pick up trash. Water and garbage bags will be provided; wearing sturdy shows and bringing gloves is recommended. Lunch will follow. To register, email kdbuck@unityhouse.com or visit ptny.org/events/canal-clean-sweep.

🌎 Auburn residents are welcome to join an Earth Day cleanup along the Owasco River from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. The cleanup will take place from the Mill Street Dam through Market Street Park. The city of Auburn's Department of Municipal Utilities will be on hand at the Mill Street Hydroelectric Facility to provide a tour of it at 9:30 a.m., explaining how the river's flow is turned into energy. Cleanup volunteers are asked to meet by the dam, where Canal Street meets Osborne Street, at 10 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and rakes. Garbage bags and leaf bags will be provided, and some tools will be available for those who don't have them. The cleanup is sponsored by the city, the Auburn Beautification Commission, Cayuga Climate Action and the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District. For more information, call (585) 414-4907, email auburn.beautification.commission@gmail.com or visit beautifulauburn.org.

🌎 The Sterling Nature Center will host its annual Spring Beach Cleanup on two days this year, at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24. Volunteers will help clean up the center's two miles of Lake Ontario shoreline. Saturday will focus on the southwest shoreline (the Lake Trail and McIntyre Bluff areas) and Sunday will focus on the northeast section (the Dogwood Road area). Bags and gloves will be available but volunteers are welcome to bring their own. They should dress for the weather, as the lakeshore can be cooler and windier than inland this time of year. For more information, call (315) 947-6143 or visit cayugacounty.us/446/sterling-nature-center.