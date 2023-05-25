Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Parades, services and more events will mark Memorial Day in the Cayuga County area this weekend:

• A memorial service for Spc. 4 Robert F. Stryker will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Pine Hill Cemetery, 7466 Centerport Road, Throop. Stryker, of Auburn, was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor after sacrificing his life to save at least six fellow soldiers from an exploding claymore mine in Binh Long, Vietnam, in 1967.

• Memorial Day services in the town of Victory will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Victory Union Cemetery on East Street. The program will include poems, prayers and songs by volunteers, and LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post No. 911 of Cato will deliver a service and salute. There will also be a flyover, weather permitting, by local pilot Lauren Dates and friends.

• Clark-Heck American Legion Post No. 568 in Weedsport will host a Memorial Day Salute at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, outside Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, 2821 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. The event will include patriotic displays, exhibits and performances, with Memorial Day ceremonies at 9:45 a.m., including a watchfire ceremony. Bringing flags for proper disposal at the watchfire is welcome. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held in the school auditorium. Bringing a comfortable chair and water, and dressing for the weather, is recommended. The event replaces the village's traditional Memorial Day parade, as the post no longer has the people needed to manage it and create floats. Participants are welcome. For more information, or to inquire about participating, call (315) 834-6652 or (315) 730-1163, or visit weedsport.org.

• The Five Corners Grange Memorial Day Observance will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the veterans monument at King Ferry Presbyterian Church, Route 90, King Ferry. The guest speaker will be Kelly Ward, a retired Army colonel, and there will also be a reading aloud of names of men and women in recent wars and a performance by community band Steam Boiler Works. Bringing lawn chairs and blankets is welcome.

• In Auburn, Memorial Day will begin with the traditional parade down Genesee Street at 11 a.m., followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at noon. A Food Truck Rodeo will also take place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Market Street Park, featuring Real Pit BBQ, Phat Kat Tacos, Tonzi's Catering Co., Leo's Donut Factory, Silver Street Road Kettle Corn, Poppy's, Jar Bar Confections, Next Chapter Brewpub and Shepherds Brewing Co. The park will be the site of performances by Downbeat Percussion and Cruise Control as well. And the Duck Derby will return for the first time since COVID-19, with the thousands of yellow rubber ducks being dropped in the Owasco River at 1 p.m. Presented by Onondaga Coach, the Ancient Order of Hibernians and CNY TomatoFest, this year's derby will feature prizes up to $2,500 for the first place duck. Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m. Duck tickets are $5, and for a full list of ticket vendors, find "CNY TomatoFest" on Facebook.

• The village of Jordan will celebrate Memorial Day with a service at 2:15 p.m. Monday, May 29, at Veterans Memorial Park on North Main Street, featuring Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley as speaker. That will be followed by a moment of silence at 3 p.m. and a Parade of Bands, featuring 11 marching bands (Baldwinsville Marching Bees, CNY Police & Firemen Band, Jordan-Elbridge Marching Eagles, Hitmen Brass Band of Rochester, Downbeat Percussion, Towpath Volunteers Fife & Drum Corps, Soda Ash Six, City of Syracuse Highland Pipe Band, Saxton Band, Syracuse Kiltie Pipe Band, Island Band and Feadán Òr Pipe Band of Rochester), at 3:05 p.m. A massing of bagpipes will take place after the parade on North Main Street. Along with the festivities, several local businesses will be open that day, with some offering food specials, including a takeout-only chicken barbecue from 11:30 a.m. until sold out at First Baptist Church, 32 Clinton St., Jordan. For more information, email kenbushjr@gmail.com or call (315) 689-9301.

Also happening Outside the Cayuga County area, the village of Waterloo will celebrate Memorial Day and its role as the birthplace of the national observance this weekend. The village's annual Celebrate Commemorate will feature a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, as well as live music, arts and crafts shows, children's games, a 5K and more. For more information, visit facebook.com/celebratecommemorate.