Another year removed from the restrictions of the start of the pandemic, plus a year in which St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday, have combined to create a bustling holiday weekend in the Cayuga County area.

Here's a roundup of St. Patrick's Day-related events that have been reported to The Citizen:

Thursday, March 16

☘️ Family Night, 4 p.m., Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn. Kitchen open, raffles and 50/50, with performance by Crane Irish dancers at 6 p.m. Call (315) 252-6459.

Friday, March 17

☘️ St. Patrick's Day Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Family Church, 85 North St.; Flag raising, 11 a.m., Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.

☘️ St. Patrick's Day celebration, 11 a.m., A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn. Irish menu, Guinness specials and music by Mella-Morphosis at 4 p.m. and Bad JuJu at 8 p.m.

☘️ St. Patrick's Day celebration, noon, Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn. Kitchen open with food and drink specials, raffles and 50/50, with performance by The Flyin' Column from 4 to 7 p.m. Call (315) 252-6459.

☘️ St. Patrick Season Opener Party with music by Brian Wagner and spirit tastings, 2 p.m., Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven. Visit stickandrudderpub.com.

☘️ St. Patrick's Day celebration with Irish music and dancing, 4 p.m., Aurora Post Office, Main Street, Aurora; 5:30 p.m., King Ferry Corner Store pavilion, 960 Route 34B, Aurora. Presented by the King Ferry Rural Life Museum. Visit facebook.com/genoahistorical or call (315) 364-8202.​

☘️ St. Patrick's Day celebration with bourbon porter, Irish red ale and "Irish Settler" Finger Lakes whiskey/Irish red ale cocktail, reuben pizza and Green Machine pizza, and music by Tink Bennett and Marc Ryan, "The Shenanigan Brothers," 5 to 8 p.m., Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. No cover. Visit summerhillbrewing.com.

☘️ March 17 and 18: St. Patrick's Party Weekend at Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn. March 17 music featuring Chasing Neon, 7 to 10 p.m.; March 18 featuring Between Covers, 7 to 10 p.m. No cover for either night. Visit facebook.com/britchesdancebar.

