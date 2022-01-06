The Citizen's gallery listings for Jan. 6-12: Arthur the Artist and more

Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus; (315) 673-1350 or baltimorewoods.org; Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays

• "Meditations on Winter" by Chris Murray (Jan. 8-Feb. 24; opening reception 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15)

Café 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-2233 or cafe108.org; Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays

• Art by Arthur the Artist Hutchinson

Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org; Open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• "The Memory Project: Festivity and Family: Memory Through Tradition" (through Jan. 8)

• Paintings by Frank Barney in celebration of museum's 85th anniversary (through Jan. 8)

Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and Mondays

• "Art in the Valley," featuring paintings by various local artists

Frontenac Historical Society & Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs; (315) 889-7273; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Local history exhibits and artifacts

Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; (315) 364-8202 or genoahistorical.org; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, Wednesdays by chance or appointment

• Local history, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays

• Paintings and prints by Jason Michael Rielly

Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman

Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St., Auburn; (845) 795-8191 or octanesocialhouse.com; Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

• Art by John Waite, Nixo Hubbard, Kevin Burke, Todd Tanner, Kaitlynn Grevell, Jennifer West and Denise Moody

Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays-Tuesdays or by appointment

• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people

Quilts by Commission, 53 Genesee St., Auburn; quiltsbycommission.com; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

• Retail gallery of finished quilts

Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553 or myartcenter.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays

• "Quilts=Art=Quilts" (through Jan. 9)

• "Marks Made" by Christine Mauersberger (through Jan. 9)

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283 or sewardhouse.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• Gift shop exhibit by Donna Nicholas

Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history

South Shore Artisans, 576 Main St., Fair Haven; facebook.com/southshoreartisans; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• Local artists, including Marsha Decker's soaps

Sterling Nature Center, Jensvold Road, Sterling; (315) 947-6143 or cayugacounty.us.; Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

• 2021 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest winners

The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays

• Art by Victoria Fitzgerald

Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco; Open 2-8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays

• Festival of Trees (through Jan. 31)

