ARTS & CULTURE

The Citizen's gallery listings for June 30-July 6: 'In God's Voice' and more

'God's Voice'

Art from Vanessa Johnson's "In God's Voice: A Celebration of the Spirituality of Harriet Tubman."

 Provided

Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

(Have something to add to our listings? Email david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Café 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-2233 or cafe108.org; Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays

• American pop culture-inspired art by Philadelphia illustrator Jim Smith, curated by Joanne O'Connor (through Labor Day)

Cayuga Museum of History & Art and Case Research Laboratory, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org; Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays

• "It Speaks for Itself: 100 Years of Sound Film" monthly digital exhibits at cayugamuseum.org

"Proof Positive: Wine, Beer and Spirits of Cayuga County"

 "Auburn in Harriet Tubman's Time"

CNY Emerging Artist Project: "In God's Voice: The Spirituality of Harriet Tubman" by Vanessa Johnson

Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays

New exhibit on President Millard Fillmore

Evolve CBD, 12 South St., Auburn; (315) 224-0907; Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays

• Blotter prints by Steven Cerio

Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; (315) 364-8202 or genoahistorical.org; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, Wednesdays by chance or appointment

• Local history, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum

Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman

Howland Stone Store Museum and Opendore, Route 34B, Sherwood; howlandstonestore.org; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Exhibits on abolitionism, the Underground Railroad, and the early life and call of Emily Howland 

Lock 52 Historical Society of Port Byron & Mentz, 73 Pine St., Port Byron; lock52hs@gmail.com; Open 1-3 p.m. Thursdays or by appointment

• Port Byron digital artist Star Jones Greathouse and traditional works by Rosalind "Lindy" Burke Eiben (1920-2004) and Lois Smith (1916-2004), with local genealogy, digital library and photo collections related to Port Byron and Mentz

Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St., Auburn; (845) 795-8191 or octanesocialhouse.com; Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

• Art by eight local artists, including Stephanie Kelly's colorful mixed media pieces

Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays or by appointment

• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people

Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553 or myartcenter.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays

• "Here/Hear" by Quinn Hunter (artist talk at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 1; continues through Aug. 14)

 

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283 or sewardhouse.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• Gift shop exhibit by Jess Wellington

• "The Vote: Changing Minds, Changing Times"

• "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of the Seward-Tubman Families"

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays

• Mixed media photo montage/collage art by Kathy Scholl

Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history

South Shore Artisans, 576 Main St., Fair Haven; facebook.com/southshoreartisans; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• Local artists, including Marsha Decker's soaps

Sterling Nature Center, Jensvold Road, Sterling; (315) 947-6143 or cayugacounty.us.; Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

• 2021 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest winners

The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays

• Paintings by Martin Kepecs

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; willard-chapel.org; Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

• Karen Bove's "Lost Auburn" illustrations

To include an exhibit in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, or email citizencalendar@lee.net. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

