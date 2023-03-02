Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

(Have something to add to our listings? Email david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus; (315) 673-1350 or baltimorewoods.org; Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays

• "An Abundance of Birds" (opening reception 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, March 4; continues through April 28)

Café 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-2233 or cafe108.org; Open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

• Art by Drake Nix

Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org; Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays

• "Fabrication: Telling Stories Through Clothing" and "Both Sides of the Wall: Auburn and Its Prison" (opening March 1)

Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays or by appointment

• New exhibit on President Millard Fillmore

Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; (315) 364-8202 or genoahistorical.org; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, Wednesdays by chance or appointment

• Collections on town cemeteries, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum

Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, guided tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman

Howland Stone Store Museum and Opendore, Route 34B, Sherwood; howlandstonestore.org; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Exhibits on abolitionism, the Underground Railroad, and the early life and call of Emily Howland

Lock 52 Historical Society of Port Byron & Mentz, 73 Pine St., Port Byron; lock52hs@gmail.com; Open 1-3 p.m. Thursdays or by appointment

• Port Byron digital artist Star Jones Greathouse and traditional works by Rosalind "Lindy" Burke Eiben (1920-2004) and Lois Smith (1916-2004)

• Local genealogy, digital library and photo collections related to Port Byron and Mentz

New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; (315) 258-9820; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays

• Work honoring Harriet Tubman by Blake Chamberlain, Karen Bove and Vin Gleason

Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays (historian's night) and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays (research and organization)

• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people

Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553 or myartcenter.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays

• "Both Ends of the Rainbow 2023" and "Three Lakes Sampler" (through March 12)

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283 or sewardhouse.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• Art by Adinah Fluri

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays

• Painted portraits by Caitlin Pallischeck

Skaneateles Artisans, 3 Fennell St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-8580 or skaneatelesartisans.com; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays

• Work by more than 175 local artists

Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history

South Shore Artisans, 576 Main St., Fair Haven; facebook.com/southshoreartisans; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• Local artists, including Marsha Decker's soaps

Sterling Nature Center, Jensvold Road, Sterling; (315) 947-6143 or cayugacounty.us.; Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

• 2022 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest winners

String Room Gallery, Main Building, Wells College, Aurora; (315) 364-3465 or wells.edu/string-room-gallery; Open 1-5 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, and 4:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

• "That Day, We Looked Happy" by Rowan Renee (through March 16)

The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays

• Art by Martin Kepecs

