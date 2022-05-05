 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARTS & CULTURE

The Citizen's gallery listings for May 5-11: Student art at Baltimore Woods and more

Artwork by Regan Barnes.JPG

Art by Skaneateles High School student Regan Barnes is on display at the Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus.

 Provided

Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

(Have something to add to our listings? Email david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus; (315) 673-1350 or baltimorewoods.org; Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays by appointment, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays

• "2022 Student Art Exhibit" (through June 3)

Café 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-2233 or cafe108.org; Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays

• Art by Tori Poawski

Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org; Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays

• "It Speaks for Itself: 100 Years of Sound Film" monthly digital exhibits at cayugamuseum.org

"Proof Positive: Wine, Beer and Spirits of Cayuga County"

 "Auburn in Harriet Tubman's Time"

Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and Mondays

• "Art in the Valley," featuring paintings by various local artists

Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; (315) 364-8202 or genoahistorical.org; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, Wednesdays by chance or appointment

• Local history, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays

• Art by Todd Tanner (through May)

Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman

Lock 52 Historical Society of Port Byron & Mentz, 73 Pine St., Port Byron; lock52hs@gmail.com; Open 1-3 p.m. Thursdays or by appointment

• Rotating art exhibit, local genealogy, digital library and photo collections related to Port Byron and Mentz

Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St., Auburn; (845) 795-8191 or octanesocialhouse.com; Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

• Art by Kaitlynn Grevell, Jennifer West and Denise Moody

Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays-Tuesdays or by appointment

• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people

Quilts by Commission, 53 Genesee St., Auburn; quiltsbycommission.com; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

• Retail gallery of finished quilts

Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553 or myartcenter.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays

"Made in NY 2022" (through May 15)

• "Recycled Light: An Ode to Neon" by Lorne Covington, of Skaneateles (opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 6; continues through May 15)

• "Im-pressed Muses" by Victoria Savka, of Owasco (through May 15)

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283 or sewardhouse.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• Gift shop exhibit by Sally Stormon

• "The Vote: Changing Minds, Changing Times"

• "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of the Seward-Tubman Families"

Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history

South Shore Artisans, 576 Main St., Fair Haven; facebook.com/southshoreartisans; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• Local artists, including Marsha Decker's soaps

Sterling Nature Center, Jensvold Road, Sterling; (315) 947-6143 or cayugacounty.us.; Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

• 2021 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest winners

The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays

• Paintings by Martin Kepecs

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; willard-chapel.org; Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

• Karen Bove's "Lost Auburn" illustrations

To include an exhibit in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.

