The Citizen's gallery listings for Oct. 13-19: 'Nature in Pastel' and more

Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:

Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus; (315) 673-1350 or baltimorewoods.org; Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays

• "Nature in Pastel" by Robin McCondichie (through Oct. 27)

The Barrow Gallery, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; barrowgallery.org; 1-4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through December (closed major holidays)

• More than 400 original oil paintings by second-generation Hudson River School artist John D. Barrow

Café 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-2233 or cafe108.org; Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays

• "Auburn Community Forest Art Show" featuring Jennifer Duke Anstey (through Oct. 30)

Cayuga Museum of History & Art and Case Research Laboratory, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org; Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays

• "Auburn Community Forest Art Show" featuring Jennifer Duke Anstey, Arthur Hutchinson and Tim Tucker (through Oct. 30)

• "Through the Decades: 100 Years of Living United" (through Dec. 30)

• "It Speaks for Itself: 100 Years of Sound Film" monthly digital exhibits at cayugamuseum.org with updates the second Wednesday of each month

• "Proof Positive: Wine, Beer and Spirits of Cayuga County"

Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays

• New exhibit on President Millard Fillmore

Evolve CBD, 12 South St., Auburn; (315) 224-0907; Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays

• Blotter prints by Steven Cerio

Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; (315) 364-8202 or genoahistorical.org; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, Wednesdays by chance or appointment

• Local history, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum

Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman

Howland Stone Store Museum and Opendore, Route 34B, Sherwood; howlandstonestore.org; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Exhibits on abolitionism, the Underground Railroad, and the early life and call of Emily Howland

Lock 52 Historical Society of Port Byron & Mentz, 73 Pine St., Port Byron; lock52hs@gmail.com; Open 1-3 p.m. Thursdays or by appointment

• Port Byron digital artist Star Jones Greathouse and traditional works by Rosalind "Lindy" Burke Eiben (1920-2004) and Lois Smith (1916-2004), with local genealogy, digital library and photo collections related to Port Byron and Mentz

New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; (315) 258-9820 or equalrightsheritage.com; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays

• "Auburn Community Forest Art Show" featuring Jennifer Duke Anstey, Gail Demi, Joshua Ely, Tom Hussey and Rhonda Stanford-Zahn (through Oct. 30)

Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays (historian's night) and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays (research and organization)

• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people

Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553 or schweinfurthartcenter.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays

• "Member Show 2022" (through Oct. 16)

• "In Conversations with Nature" by Nikolay Mikushkin (through Oct. 16)

• "Auburn Community Forest Art Show" (through Oct. 30)

Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283 or sewardhouse.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• Gift shop exhibit by Anne Lahr

• "The Vote: Changing Minds, Changing Times"

• "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of the Seward-Tubman Families"

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays

• Multimedia art by Stephanie Kelly

Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history

South Shore Artisans, 576 Main St., Fair Haven; facebook.com/southshoreartisans; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays

• Local artists, including Marsha Decker's soaps

Sterling Nature Center, Jensvold Road, Sterling; (315) 947-6143 or cayugacounty.us.; Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

• 2021 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest winners

The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays

• Art by Allie Cross

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; willard-chapel.org; Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

• "Auburn Community Forest Art Show" featuring Jennifer Duke Anstey and Tom Hussey (through Oct. 30)