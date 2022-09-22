The Citizen's gallery listings for Sept. 22-28: 'Auburn Community Forest Art Show' and more

Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
(Have something to add to our listings? Email david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus; (315) 673-1350 or baltimorewoods.org; Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays
• "Nature in Pastel" by Robin McCondichie
The Barrow Gallery, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; barrowgallery.org; 1-4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through December (closed major holidays)
• More than 400 original oil paintings by second-generation Hudson River School artist John D. Barrow
People are also reading…
Walt Aikman calls them the "veterans," the "street kids" and the "trespassers." They're the trees of Auburn, and they're the subject of a new …
Café 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 252-2233 or cafe108.org; Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays
• "Auburn Community Forest Art Show" featuring Jennifer Duke Anstey (through Oct. 30)
Cayuga Museum of History & Art and Case Research Laboratory, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org; Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays
• "Auburn Community Forest Art Show" featuring Jennifer Duke Anstey, Arthur Hutchinson and Tim Tucker (through Oct. 30)
• "It Speaks for Itself: 100 Years of Sound Film" monthly digital exhibits at cayugamuseum.org with updates the second Wednesday of each month
• "Proof Positive: Wine, Beer and Spirits of Cayuga County"
• "Auburn in Harriet Tubman's Time"
Cayuga Owasco Lakes Historical Society History House, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; (315) 497-3906 or colhs.org; Open 9 a.m.-noon Mondays
• New exhibit on President Millard Fillmore
Evolve CBD, 12 South St., Auburn; (315) 224-0907; Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays
• Blotter prints by Steven Cerio
Genoa Historical Association and Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; (315) 364-8202 or genoahistorical.org; Open 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, Wednesdays by chance or appointment
• Local history, photos of the community and a hands-on one-room 1840s schoolhouse museum
Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, 180 South St., Auburn; (315) 882-8060 or nps.gov/hart; Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
• Exhibits about and artifacts from the life of Harriet Tubman
Howland Stone Store Museum and Opendore, Route 34B, Sherwood; howlandstonestore.org; Open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
• Exhibits on abolitionism, the Underground Railroad, and the early life and call of Emily Howland
Lock 52 Historical Society of Port Byron & Mentz, 73 Pine St., Port Byron; lock52hs@gmail.com; Open 1-3 p.m. Thursdays or by appointment
• Port Byron digital artist Star Jones Greathouse and traditional works by Rosalind "Lindy" Burke Eiben (1920-2004) and Lois Smith (1916-2004), with local genealogy, digital library and photo collections related to Port Byron and Mentz
New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; (315) 258-9820 or equalrightsheritage.com; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays
• "Auburn Community Forest Art Show" featuring Jennifer Duke Anstey, Gail Demi, Joshua Ely, Tom Hussey and Rhonda Stanford-Zahn (through Oct. 30)
Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St., Auburn; (845) 795-8191 or octanesocialhouse.com; Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
• Art by local artists
Old Brutus Historical Society, 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-9342; Open 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays (historian's night) and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays (research and organization)
• Collections on the history of Brutus and its people
Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 255-1553 or schweinfurthartcenter.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays
• "Member Show 2022" (through Oct. 16)
• "In Conversations with Nature" by Nikolay Mikushkin (through Oct. 16)
• "Auburn Community Forest Art Show" (through Oct. 30)
Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-1283 or sewardhouse.org; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays
• Gift shop exhibit by Donna Nicholas
• "The Vote: Changing Minds, Changing Times"
• "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of the Seward-Tubman Families"
Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com; Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays
• Multimedia art by Stephanie Kelly
Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at The Creamery, 28 Hannum St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-1360; Open 1-4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
• Records, photos, newspaper articles and more items from Skaneateles history
South Shore Artisans, 576 Main St., Fair Haven; facebook.com/southshoreartisans; Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays
• Local artists, including Marsha Decker's soaps
Sterling Nature Center, Jensvold Road, Sterling; (315) 947-6143 or cayugacounty.us.; Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
• 2021 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest winners
The Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn; undergroundbottleshop.com; Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays
• Art by Allie Cross
Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; willard-chapel.org; Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays
• "Auburn Community Forest Art Show" featuring Jennifer Duke Anstey and Tom Hussey (through Oct. 30)
To include an exhibit in The Citizen's listings, visit auburnpub.com/calendar and use the submission link at the top of the page, or email citizencalendar@lee.net. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.