The Citizen's live music listings for April 21-27: Motley Crouton and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; auburnpublictheater.org

• 8 p.m. Friday, April 22: The Makanda Project. Tickets $20.

• 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23: Dusty, Jude and Tatumn Pascal. Tickets $15-$17.

Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Burly's Firehouse Pub, 2 S. Main St., Jordan; facebook.com/burlysfirehousepub

• 7 p.m. Friday, April 22: Ben Wayne. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 5 p.m. Friday, April 22: Patrick Young. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 23: Motley Crouton. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24: Jazz on Tap: Steve Brown and Dino Losito. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21: Wegmans Music in the Square: Stardusters All-Star Band and Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

• 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23: The Stan Colella Orchestra with Joe Whiting. No cover.

• 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26: Auburn Chamber Orchestra: "Pops Pairings". No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. Friday, April 22: Tyler Rich with Robyn Ottolini; Tickets $18

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 22: Irv Lyons Jr. and the Light. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 23: Jim Van Arsdale and the Healers. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23: The Rounds. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 22: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 22: Sam Nitsch. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23: Larry Kyle. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23: Mark Nanni. No cover.

Ukrainian National Club, 125 Washington St., Auburn; (315) 253-5997

• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 22: 8-TRAXX. No cover.

More live music For a list of shows outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0