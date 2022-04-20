The Citizen's live music listings for April 21-27: Motley Crouton and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; auburnpublictheater.org
• 8 p.m. Friday, April 22: The Makanda Project. Tickets $20.
• 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23: Dusty, Jude and Tatumn Pascal. Tickets $15-$17.
Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21: Sydney Irving. No cover.
Burly's Firehouse Pub, 2 S. Main St., Jordan; facebook.com/burlysfirehousepub
• 7 p.m. Friday, April 22: Ben Wayne. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 5 p.m. Friday, April 22: Patrick Young. No cover.
Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes
• 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 23: Motley Crouton. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24: Jazz on Tap: Steve Brown and Dino Losito. No cover.
Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21: Wegmans Music in the Square: Stardusters All-Star Band and Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.
• 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23: The Stan Colella Orchestra with Joe Whiting. No cover.
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26: Auburn Chamber Orchestra: "Pops Pairings". No cover.
Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6 p.m. Friday, April 22: Tyler Rich with Robyn Ottolini; Tickets $18
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 22: Irv Lyons Jr. and the Light. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 23: Jim Van Arsdale and the Healers. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23: The Rounds. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 22: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 22: Sam Nitsch. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23: Larry Kyle. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23: Mark Nanni. No cover.
Ukrainian National Club, 125 Washington St., Auburn; (315) 253-5997
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 22: 8-TRAXX. No cover.