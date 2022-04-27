The Citizen's live music listings for April 28-May 4, 2022: Ratt's Stephen Pearcy and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn; auburnchamberorchestra.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1: Auburn Chamber Orchestra: "Pops Pairings". No cover.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; auburnpublictheater.org

• 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28: David Wilcox with opener Jesse Ruben. Tickets $25.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 5 p.m. Friday, April 29: Damn Dog. No cover.

• 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30: The Shylocks (duo). No cover.

• 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1: Bill Ali. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 29: Bad Alibi. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1: Jazz on Tap: Nancy Kelly. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28: Wegmans Music in the Square: Stardusters All-Star Band and Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. doors Saturday, April 30: Stephen Pearcy of Ratt. Tickets $30.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 29: Infrared Radiation Orchestra CD release party. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 30: Pearly Baker's Best. No cover.

Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-5437

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30: Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton. Donation $10.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, April 29: Mike McNabb. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30: Jim Van Arsdale and Jeff Newhart. No cover.

• 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1: Anne Adessa and Off the Cuff. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 29: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405

• 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1: Mark Nanni. No cover.

St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn; masterworkscny.org

• 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1: MasterWorks Chorale of CNY: "Mozart, Mary and More." Donation $10.

Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30: Taylor Ricks. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30: Six String Shotgun. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30: Town Hall Heist. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 30: Infinity. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30: Ben Wayne and Jess Novak. No cover.

More live music For a list of shows outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.

