The Citizen's live music listings for April 7-13: The Dean's List and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Aurora Brewing Co., 1897 Route 90, Ledyard; brewaurora.com

• 5 p.m. Friday, April 8: Cody James. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 9: The Dean's List. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10: Jazz on Tap: Party of Four. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7: Wegmans Music in the Square with the Stardusters All-Star Band and opener Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 8: Amp. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 9: The Lunch Ladies. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9: Jim Van Arsdale and the Healers. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7: Irv Lyons Jr. and Edgar Pagan. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 8: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; (315) 975-1747

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10: Patrick Young. No cover.

Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 8: Kenna Dee. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9: Cabin Fever Hawaiian Party with Levi Dusseau. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• Noon Saturday, April 9: Ben Wayne and Jess Novak. No cover.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339

• Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7: Loren and LJ Barrigar. No cover.

• Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 8: Loren and LJ Barrigar. No cover.

More live music For a list of shows outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0