The Citizen's live music listings for Aug. 11-17: Mere Mortals at the Great Race and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7256

• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13: The Dean's List. No cover.

Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11: Tangled Roots with guest Pete McMahon. Cover $5.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11: Eric Ruckus. No cover.

• 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: 2 Hour Delay. No cover.

• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13: MP3. No cover.

• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14: Domocolo & Barlow. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11: Infinity. No cover.

• 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14: Great Race XLIV after-party with Mere Mortals. No cover.

Fair Haven Porch Fest; facebook.com/pippi522

• 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14: Artists playing on porches throughout village. No cover.

Fillmore Glen State Park, Route 38, Moravia; friendsoffillmoreglen.org

• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: Fillmore Days: Perform 4 Purpose All-Stars and Jim Van Arsdale and The Healers. No cover.

Founder's Day stage, Genesee and William streets, Auburn; facebook.com/auburnnyfoundersday

• 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13: AMP. No cover.

• 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13: Hot Club of Buffalo. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13: Ruby Shooz. No cover.

Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett; (315) 252-4993

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14: Mr. Monkey. No cover.

Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16: Magical Mystery Tour. No cover.

Jordan United Methodist Church, 63 Elbridge St., Jordan; jordanumc.org

• 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: Dave & Daphne. No cover.

Little Sodus Inn, 14451 Bell Ave., Fair Haven; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14: Bob & Brady (Wits End unplugged). No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11: Mark Doyle & The Maniacs. No cover.

• 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: Count Blastula. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13: Glass Image. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: Bob Piorun featuring Marty Losito. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11: Irv Lyons Jr. and Edgar Pagan. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshuttrs.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14: Ben Wayne. No cover.

State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St., Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17: Tommy & Vinny the Jukebox Duo. No cover.

State Street Mall, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: Music on the Mall: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

• 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13: Founder's Day: Hot Club of Buffalo. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13: Brian Wagner. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: Roger Decker. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13: Rocco Rich and Aaron Craig. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14: The Shazbot. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: Bad JuJu. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: Maddy Walsh and The Blind Spots. Tickets $10.

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14: Dave Turner. No cover.

