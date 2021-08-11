The Citizen's live music listings for Aug. 12-18: The Primates and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12: Max Scialdone. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: F5. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14: Chuck Schiele's Quatro. No cover.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15: Sam Domicolo. No cover.
Downtown Auburn parking garage, Lincoln Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18: Rock the Top: Seattle Sons. No cover.
Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia; driftersonowasco.com
• 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: Petty Thieves. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18: Lakeside Acoustic Duo. No cover.
Fillmore Glen State Park, 1686 Route 38, Moravia; friendsoffillmoreglen.org
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: Fillmore Days: Purple Valley. No cover.
Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17: Kim Fetters and Andy Rudy. No cover.
Kegs Canal Side, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: Chase Rice. Tickets $35.
Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant
• 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: Zungafied. No cover.
Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12: The Primates. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: Joe Whiting Band. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14: Mark Nanni. No cover.
Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18: Jim Van Arsdale and Jeff Newhart. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: Count Blastula. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14: Tribal Revival Duo. No cover.
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15: Mark Nanni. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15: Diana Jacobs Band. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: 8-Traxx. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15: The Shazbot. No cover.