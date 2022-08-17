The Citizen's live music listings for Aug. 18-24: Weekend at Bernie's and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: The Hi-Jivers with opener Colin Aberdeen. Tickets $20.
Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7256
• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: 8-Traxx. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Simply Dave. No cover.
• 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: On the Brink. No cover.
• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Bad Alibi. No cover.
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Tiger. No cover.
Emerson Park, Owasco; facebook.com/friendsofemerson
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: No Filter. No cover.
Gazebo Gatherings at DB's Drive-In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-6222
• 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: FabCats. No cover.
Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23: Diana Jacobs Band. No cover.
Jordan-Elbridge Community Center, 1 Route 31, Jordan; On Facebook
• 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Jordan-Elbridge Community Band. No cover.
Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Ketchafyah. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Mr. Monkey (duo). No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Magical Mystery Tour. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: St. Bernard. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Carol Bryant Quartet. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Jim Van Arsdale and The Healers. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Irv Lyons Jr. and Edgar Pagan. No cover.
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Owasco firehouse pavilion, 7174 Owasco Road, Owasco; On Facebook
• 7 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.
Pleasant Beach Hotel, 14477 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven; sydneyirvingmusic.com
• 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Sydney Irving. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. Cover $3.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Frank & Esce. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshuttrs.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Patrick Young. No cover.
State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St., Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24: Sydney Irving. No cover.
Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Sam Nitsch. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Travis Knapp. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: The Tarps. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100
• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: The Destination. Tickets $10.
• 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Paul Noyd. No cover.
Turtle Cove Resort & Marina, 356 King Road, Sterling; turtlecoveresort.com
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Just Joe. No cover.