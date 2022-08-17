The Citizen's live music listings for Aug. 18-24: Weekend at Bernie's and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: The Hi-Jivers with opener Colin Aberdeen. Tickets $20.

Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7256

• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: 8-Traxx. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Simply Dave. No cover.

• 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: On the Brink. No cover.

• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Bad Alibi. No cover.

• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Tiger. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: No Filter. No cover.

Gazebo Gatherings at DB's Drive-In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-6222

• 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: FabCats. No cover.

Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23: Diana Jacobs Band. No cover.

Jordan-Elbridge Community Center, 1 Route 31, Jordan; On Facebook

• 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Jordan-Elbridge Community Band. No cover.

Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Ketchafyah. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Mr. Monkey (duo). No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Magical Mystery Tour. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: St. Bernard. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Carol Bryant Quartet. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Jim Van Arsdale and The Healers. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Irv Lyons Jr. and Edgar Pagan. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Owasco firehouse pavilion, 7174 Owasco Road, Owasco; On Facebook

• 7 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

Pleasant Beach Hotel, 14477 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. Cover $3.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Frank & Esce. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshuttrs.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Patrick Young. No cover.

State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St., Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Sam Nitsch. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Travis Knapp. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: The Tarps. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: The Destination. Tickets $10.

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Paul Noyd. No cover.

Turtle Cove Resort & Marina, 356 King Road, Sterling; turtlecoveresort.com

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Just Joe. No cover.

More live music For a list of shows outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.