 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Citizen's live music listings for Aug. 19-25: A.T. Walley seafood fest and more
top story
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Aug. 19-25: A.T. Walley seafood fest and more

{{featured_button_text}}
The Umpteenth Time Band

The Umpteenth Time Band

 facebook.com/umpteenthtime

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free. 

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Seafood & Music Festival: Saint Bernard. No cover.

• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Seafood & Music Festival: Umpteenth Time Band. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19: Eric Scott and Meghan. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: Mark Macri. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Frank & Ali. No cover.

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22: Gold Dust Gypsies (Fleetwood Mac cover). Tickets $13.50.

• 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22: Tiger. No cover.

Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia; driftersonowasco.com

• 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Crossroads. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25: Major Keys. No cover.

Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24: Perform 4 Purpose and Mark Doyle & The Maniacs. No cover.

Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant

• 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: Kimberly Erin. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: Los Blancos. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Cast of Thousands. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Owasco town pavilion, Owasco Road, Owasco; auburncivicbandinc.com

• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: Jam Factor. No cover.

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22: Dennis O'Hagan's Great Brewery Tour. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: Roger Decker. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Grassanova. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22: Infinity. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: TBD. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22: Blast. No cover.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mark Wahlberg joins Kevin Hart in ‘Me Time’ at Netflix

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News