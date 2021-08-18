The Citizen's live music listings for Aug. 19-25: A.T. Walley seafood fest and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314
• 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Seafood & Music Festival: Saint Bernard. No cover.
• 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Seafood & Music Festival: Umpteenth Time Band. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19: Eric Scott and Meghan. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: Mark Macri. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Frank & Ali. No cover.
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22: Gold Dust Gypsies (Fleetwood Mac cover). Tickets $13.50.
• 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22: Tiger. No cover.
Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia; driftersonowasco.com
• 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Crossroads. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25: Major Keys. No cover.
Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24: Perform 4 Purpose and Mark Doyle & The Maniacs. No cover.
Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant
• 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: Kimberly Erin. No cover.
Psychedelic Sushi tries to make its covers as memorable as its name.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: Los Blancos. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Cast of Thousands. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Owasco town pavilion, Owasco Road, Owasco; auburncivicbandinc.com
• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.
Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: Jam Factor. No cover.
• 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22: Dennis O'Hagan's Great Brewery Tour. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: Roger Decker. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: Grassanova. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22: Infinity. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: TBD. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22: Blast. No cover.