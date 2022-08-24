The Citizen's live music listings for Aug. 25-31: No Filter and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org

• 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25: Vanessa Johnson and Mate Masie: "One Soul at a Time." No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25: The Dean's List. No cover.

Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30: Mike Powell. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26: Ron Spencer Band. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27: The Light. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27: Bob Piorun jazz trio. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25: Irv Lyons Jr. Ultra Light. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26: A Cast of Thousands. Cover $3.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28: Chris Eves. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshuttrs.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St., Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31: Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26: Quona Hudson. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27: Cielle on Solid Ground. No cover.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28: Tailor-Made Band. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28: No Filter. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26: Cruise Control. No cover.

• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28: Rachel Beverly. No cover.

