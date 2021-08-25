The Citizen's live music listings for Aug. 26-Sept. 1: Root Shock and more

Summer's winding down, but there are plenty of places to catch outdoors live music in the Cayuga County area this weekend.
Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. All listings are free.
Here are The Citizen's listings for the next week:
Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: My So-Called Band. Cover $5.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: Dennis Veator. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Kid Roscoe. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: McArdell & Westers. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29: Born to Run (Bruce Springsteen tribute). Tickets $13.50.
Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant
• 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Sussana LaMarti. No cover.
Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: Inside Job. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: On Bass. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Saint Bernard. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: Irv Lyons and the Light. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Petty Thieves. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: Blast. No cover.
Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1: Jim Scala. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Root Shock. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: The Soul Benders. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: All Strung Out. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.