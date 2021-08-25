The Citizen's live music listings for Aug. 26-Sept. 1: Root Shock and more

Summer's winding down, but there are plenty of places to catch outdoors live music in the Cayuga County area this weekend.

Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.

Here are The Citizen's listings for the next week:

Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: My So-Called Band. Cover $5.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: Dennis Veator. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Kid Roscoe. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: McArdell & Westers. No cover.

• 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29: Born to Run (Bruce Springsteen tribute). Tickets $13.50.