The Citizen's live music listings for Aug. 26-Sept. 1: Root Shock and more
MUSIC

Root Shock

Root Shock performs at Auburn Public Theater.

 facebook.com/rootshock

Summer's winding down, but there are plenty of places to catch outdoors live music in the Cayuga County area this weekend.

Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.

Here are The Citizen's listings for the next week:

Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: My So-Called Band. Cover $5.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: Dennis Veator. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Kid Roscoe. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: McArdell & Westers. No cover.

• 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29: Born to Run (Bruce Springsteen tribute). Tickets $13.50.

Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant

• 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Sussana LaMarti. No cover.

Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: Inside Job. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: On Bass. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Saint Bernard. No cover.

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: Irv Lyons and the Light. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Petty Thieves. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: Blast. No cover.

Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1: Jim Scala. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Root Shock. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: The Soul Benders. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: All Strung Out. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.

