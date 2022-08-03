The Citizen's live music listings for Aug. 4-10: Thompson Square and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7256

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6: Diana Jacobs Band. No cover.

Bright Leaf Vineyard, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry; sydneyirvingmusic.com

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10: Sydney Irving. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4: Virgil Cain. No cover.

Erie Canal Park, North Main Street, Jordan; villageofjordan.org

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10: Dr. Tom Dooley Choraliers. No cover.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6: Summer Saturdays: Tommy and Vinny the Jukebox Duo and Luke Mock. No cover.

Gazebo Gatherings at DB's Drive-In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; weedsportlibrary.org

• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9: Cap'n Dave's Magic Treasure Hunt. No cover.

Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9: Midnight Storm. No cover.

Knights of Columbus, 47 Market St., Auburn; (315) 632-1821

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6: Ukraine benefit with Weekend at Bernie's. Cover $10.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7: Tom Chick. No cover.

Market Street Park, Market Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4: 3D. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4: Mike Younger, Kay Miracle and Penny Jo Pullus. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5: Dean and McKayla Comstock. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6: Major Keys trio. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Owasco firehouse pavilion, 7174 Owasco Road, Owasco; On Facebook

• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5: Organ Fairchild. Cover $3.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7: Major Keys trio. No cover.

Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry; genoahistorical.org

• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5: Wheat Harvest Festival: Donna and the Mystics. No cover.

Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5: Continuum. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6: Dennis O'Hagan. No cover.

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7: Mark Nanni. No cover.

State Street Public Plaza, 1-7 State St., Auburn; auburnny.gov

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10: Jim Van Arsdale and Connie Patti. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5: Dave Turner. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5: Madd Daddy. No cover.

• 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6: Feed the Fire. No cover.

Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309

• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7: Motley Crouton. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5: 8-Traxx. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; (315) 364-5100

• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5: Thompson Square with Sunny Sweeney. Tickets $45.

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7: Roadhouse Prophets. No cover.

More live music For a list of shows outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.