The Citizen's live music listings for Aug. 5-11: Bon Giovi and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Have a show to add to our listings? Use the form at auburnpub.com/events. (If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net.) All listings are free.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5: Witkowski-Bletch. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: Dusty Bottle. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: The Smoking Loons. No cover.
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8: Bon Giovi. Tickets $13.50.
Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia; driftersonowasco.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: Chris Taylor Band. No cover.
• 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11: Sandra Espozito. No cover.
Founder's Day Showmobile stage, Genesee Street, downtown Auburn
• 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: Fondu. No cover.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.
• 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: Sophistafunk. No cover.
Hoopes Park, East Genesee Street, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10: Blindsight. No cover.
Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant
• 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: Motley Crouton. Cover $5.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: Major Keys. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: The Ripcords. No cover.
NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn; facebook.com/saturdaymarketauburnny
• 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: Fiona Chisholm. No cover.
• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: Mo and the Soul Show. No cover.
• 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: Joe Whiting Band. No cover.
Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming; oakandvine.com
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11: Mo and the Soul Show. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Owasco town park pavilion, Owasco Road, Owasco; auburncivicbandinc.com
• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.
Prison City North Street Farm, 251 North St., Auburn; facebook.com/prisoncitypub
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: OBD Project. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: Dana Twigg. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: Hot Dogs and Gin. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8: Tennyson Avenue. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 258-9070
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: No Filter. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8: Cross Fire. No cover.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn; (315) 253-3331
• 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: Outdoor music festival featuring Genesee Street Voices, Mariela and Enrique Hernandez with Tina and Kelly Clayton, Fiona Chisholm, pianists Donna Reister and Susan May, and the Larry Lehner, Eliza Lawler, and Nick Thurston trio. No cover.