The Citizen's live music listings for Dec. 1-7: Kidd G and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; atwalley.com

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7: Brad Beardsley. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Big Eyed Phish. No cover.

Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn; subrass.syr.edu

• 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4: Syracuse University Brass Ensemble. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 3: Time Trax. No cover.

First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-3861

• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Kidd G. Tickets $30.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4: Petty Thieves duo. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1: Yule Rock. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Inside Job. No cover.

Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-5437

• 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Bones East trombone ensemble. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: Petty Thieves. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Little Jazz Trio. No cover.

• 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4: Bob Piorun Pop and Jazz Band. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: Blast with Jim Van Arsdale. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: Neil Minet. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Dana Twigg. No cover.

Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: Nate Michaels. No cover.

• 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7: Yule Rock. No cover.

More live music For listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.