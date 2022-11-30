The Citizen's live music listings for Dec. 1-7: Kidd G and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; atwalley.com
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7: Brad Beardsley. No cover.
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar
• 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Big Eyed Phish. No cover.
Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn; subrass.syr.edu
• 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4: Syracuse University Brass Ensemble. No cover.
Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes
• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 3: Time Trax. No cover.
First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn; (315) 252-3861
• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.
Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Kidd G. Tickets $30.
Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; (315) 834-7027
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4: Petty Thieves duo. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1: Yule Rock. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Inside Job. No cover.
Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-5437
• 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Bones East trombone ensemble. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: Petty Thieves. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Little Jazz Trio. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4: Bob Piorun Pop and Jazz Band. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: Blast with Jim Van Arsdale. No cover.
Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: Neil Minet. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Dana Twigg. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: Nate Michaels. No cover.
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7: Yule Rock. No cover.