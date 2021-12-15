The Citizen's live music listings for Dec. 16-22: Christmas parties and more

With the holiday season in full swing, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch live music in the Cayuga County area this weekend.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17: Shawn Halloran. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18: Christmas party with Off the Reservation. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18: Christmas party with Bad JuJu. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

• 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 22: Port Byron high school jazz group. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17: Jukebox Riot. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18: Bitter Clingers. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16: Ally Colvin on keys. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17: Bob Piorun and Friends. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18: Dave Kuykendall and Diana Jacobs. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday; Bob Piorun. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18: Christmas party with Madd Daddy. No cover.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18: Auburn Players: "Singing in the Season." Donation $10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0