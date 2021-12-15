 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Dec. 16-22: Christmas parties and more

Auburn Civic Band 15.JPG

Director Jim Best puts the emphasis on the end of a piece during an Auburn Civic Band performance at the Finger Lakes Center For Living in December 2018.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

With the holiday season in full swing, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch live music in the Cayuga County area this weekend.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17: Shawn Halloran. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18: Christmas party with Off the Reservation. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18: Christmas party with Bad JuJu. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

People are also reading…

• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

• 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 22: Port Byron high school jazz group. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17: Jukebox Riot. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18: Bitter Clingers. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16: Ally Colvin on keys. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17: Bob Piorun and Friends. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18: Dave Kuykendall and Diana Jacobs. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday; Bob Piorun. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18: Christmas party with Madd Daddy. No cover.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18: Auburn Players: "Singing in the Season." Donation $10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aubrey Plaza dishes on quarantine wedding to Jeff Baena on 'Ellen'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News