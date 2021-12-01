The Citizen's live music listings for Dec. 2-8: Ratt's Stephen Pearcy and more

With the holiday season in full swing, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch live music in the Cayuga County area this weekend.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Peter Mack Quartet. Tickets $27-$30.

Aurora Brewing Co., 1891 Route 90, Ledyard; facebook.com/aurorabrewco

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Not From Brooklyn jazz trio. No cover.

Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Stevie Tombstone. No cover.

Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn; subrass.syr.edu

• 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5: Syracuse University Brass Ensemble. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Between Covers. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2: Food court: Bob Piorun with special weekly guests and the Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7: Event Center: Auburn Chamber Orchestra 35th anniversary celebration concert. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Town Hall Heist. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Stephen Pearcy, the voice of Ratt, with special guest Bad Marriage. Tickets $30.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-5437

• 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Bones East trombone choir. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Lakeside Acoustic Trio. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Bob Piorun with Robin Munn and Marty Losito. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; myartcenter.org

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Harpist Chris Molloy. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Levi and the Wranglers. No cover.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5: MasterWorks Chorale Chamber Singers. Admission $10.

