 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Dec. 2-8: Ratt's Stephen Pearcy and more

Stephen Pearcy

Stephen Pearcy

 Provided

With the holiday season in full swing, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch live music in the Cayuga County area this weekend.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Peter Mack Quartet. Tickets $27-$30.

Aurora Brewing Co., 1891 Route 90, Ledyard; facebook.com/aurorabrewco

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Not From Brooklyn jazz trio. No cover.

Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; cayugamuseum.org

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Stevie Tombstone. No cover.

Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn; subrass.syr.edu

• 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5: Syracuse University Brass Ensemble. No cover.

People are also reading…

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Between Covers. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2: Food court: Bob Piorun with special weekly guests and the Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7: Event Center: Auburn Chamber Orchestra 35th anniversary celebration concert. No cover.

Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Town Hall Heist. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Stephen Pearcy, the voice of Ratt, with special guest Bad Marriage. Tickets $30.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora; (315) 364-5437

• 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Bones East trombone choir. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Lakeside Acoustic Trio. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Bob Piorun with Robin Munn and Marty Losito. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; myartcenter.org

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Harpist Chris Molloy. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Levi and the Wranglers. No cover.

Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn; (315) 252-0339

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5: MasterWorks Chorale Chamber Singers. Admission $10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trevor Noah to host 2022 Grammy Awards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News