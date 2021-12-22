The Citizen's live music listings for Dec. 23-29: Paolo & Felice and more

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23: Sam and JD. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23: Bob Piorun with Robin Munn and Marty Losito. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28: Bob Piorun. No cover.
• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29: Paolo & Felice. No cover.