MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Dec. 23-29: Paolo & Felice and more

Paolo & Felice

From left, musical director Paolo Saltarello, accordionists Felix Mucedola and Tony Bozza, and the Coro Folcloristico perform traditional popular Italian folk songs at Willard Memorial Chapel in 2012.

 Michelle Bixby, The Citizen

Here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23: Sam and JD. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23: Bob Piorun with Robin Munn and Marty Losito. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28: Bob Piorun. No cover.

• 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

