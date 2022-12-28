The Citizen's live music listings for Dec. 29-Jan. 4: New Year's Eve and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31: Chasing Neon and the Heavyweight DJ; Ticketed

CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn; (315) 253-6868; 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31: JackFire. No cover.

• 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31: 8-Traxx. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31: Jam Theory. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1: Jazz on Tap: Angelo Candela. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30: Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.

• 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29: Carol Bryant Quartet. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30: Major Keys. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30: Sandra Esparza. No cover.

• 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31: Roger Decker. No cover.

More live music For listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.