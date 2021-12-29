 Skip to main content
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Who's playing New Year's Eve?

Petty Thieves

New Year's Eve is Friday, and here's where you can catch live music in the Cayuga County area that night.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31: Jam Theory. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1: Angelo Candela. No cover.

Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn; (315) 252-5511

• 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31: Major Keys. Call for pricing.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30: Glass Image. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31: Petty Thieves. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31: Luke Mock. No cover.

