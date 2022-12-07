The Citizen's live music listings for Dec. 8-14: Str8 On and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Armour of Light Baptist Church, 11937 Route 38, Cato; (315) 626-6767

• 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9: The Needhams. No cover.

A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 282-7314

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10: Bad JuJu. No cover.

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9: Exchange Street Records Fall Showcase. Tickets $5.

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10: Bob Piorun and Friends. Tickets $10.

• 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11: Loren Barrigar and Irv Lyons Jr. Tickets $18.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10: Pop Rox '80s Christmas Party. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9: The Outlaw Duo. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 10: Str8 On (Christmas party). No cover.

Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Owasco; auburnchamberorchestra.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11: Auburn Chamber Orchestra: "Sounds of the Season". No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9: Saint Bernard. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10: Jim Van Arsdale and the Healers. No cover.

• 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13: Yule Rock. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9: Tommy and Vinny the Jukebox Duo. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10: Connor VanEpps. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; marknannimusic.com

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11: Mark Nanni. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9: Role Call. No cover.

Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; (315) 947-2108

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9: Sam Nitsch. No cover.

St. Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St., Auburn; (315) 252-7593

• 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

• 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10: Levi and the Wranglers. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10: The Double Standards. No cover.

More live music For listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.