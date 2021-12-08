 Skip to main content
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Dec. 9-15: Bones East and more

Bones East

Trombone ensemble Bones East trombone ensemble will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at First Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles.

 Provided

With the holiday season in full swing, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch live music in the Cayuga County area this weekend.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: David Bromberg Quintet. Sold out.

• 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12: McKinley James. Tickets $20.

Aurora Brewing Co., 1891 Route 90, Ledyard; facebook.com/aurorabrewco

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Anniversary party with Sam and JD of Petty Thieves. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10: Ron Hurne and Jeff Sawyer. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: St. Bernard. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9: Food court: Bob Piorun with special weekly guests and the Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

• 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Brig Juice Brass Band. No cover.

First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5048

• 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Bones East trombone ensemble. Donations appreciated.

Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Owasco; auburnchamberorchestra.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12: Auburn Chamber Orchestra 35th anniversary concert. Donations appreciated.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10: Joel Kane's Uptown. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Holiday Jam with the Moondog's Fam. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10: Major Keys. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: The Rounds. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9: Irv Lyons Jr. with Edgar Pagan and Kimberly Rossi. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles

• 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Second Anniversary Celebration with Mere Mortals. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Josh Ross of Kitestring. No cover.

