The Citizen's live music listings for Dec. 9-15: Bones East and more

With the holiday season in full swing, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch live music in the Cayuga County area this weekend.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: David Bromberg Quintet. Sold out.

• 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12: McKinley James. Tickets $20.

Aurora Brewing Co., 1891 Route 90, Ledyard; facebook.com/aurorabrewco

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Anniversary party with Sam and JD of Petty Thieves. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10: Ron Hurne and Jeff Sawyer. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: St. Bernard. No cover.

Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; fingerlakesmall.com

• 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9: Food court: Bob Piorun with special weekly guests and the Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.

• 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Brig Juice Brass Band. No cover.

First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-5048

• 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Bones East trombone ensemble. Donations appreciated.

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12: Auburn Chamber Orchestra 35th anniversary concert. Donations appreciated.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10: Joel Kane's Uptown. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Holiday Jam with the Moondog's Fam. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10: Major Keys. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: The Rounds. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9: Irv Lyons Jr. with Edgar Pagan and Kimberly Rossi. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles

• 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Second Anniversary Celebration with Mere Mortals. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Josh Ross of Kitestring. No cover.

