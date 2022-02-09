The Citizen's live music listings for Feb. 10-16: Randy Houser and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10: Gaelic Storm. Sold out.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: Lisa Lee Duo. No cover.

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12: Bon Giovi (Bon Jovi tribute). No cover.

• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16: Nancy Kelly. Tickets $10.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: Between Covers and MBK Richy. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13: Jazz on Tap: Alex Beccera and friends. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12: Randy Houser with Ella Langley. Tickets $35.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: Stevie Tombstone. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12: Irv Lyons Jr. and The Light. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: Major Keys. No cover.

Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St., Auburn; octanesocialhouse.com

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13: Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14: Irv Lyons Jr. and Edgar Pagan. Reservations required.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: Shawn Halloran. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12: Roo Earthling. No cover.

• Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13: Sandra Esparza. No cover.

