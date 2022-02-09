The Citizen's live music listings for Feb. 10-16: Randy Houser and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669
• 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10: Gaelic Storm. Sold out.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: Lisa Lee Duo. No cover.
• 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12: Bon Giovi (Bon Jovi tribute). No cover.
• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16: Nancy Kelly. Tickets $10.
Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes
• 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: Between Covers and MBK Richy. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13: Jazz on Tap: Alex Beccera and friends. No cover.
Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12: Randy Houser with Ella Langley. Tickets $35.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: Stevie Tombstone. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12: Irv Lyons Jr. and The Light. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: Major Keys. No cover.
Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St., Auburn; octanesocialhouse.com
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13: Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14: Irv Lyons Jr. and Edgar Pagan. Reservations required.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: Shawn Halloran. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12: Roo Earthling. No cover.
• Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13: Sandra Esparza. No cover.