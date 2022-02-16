The Citizen's live music listings for Feb. 17-23: Sirsy and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; harriettubman200.com/events
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19: A Night for the Town Vol. 4 featuring MBK Richy and more. Admission $20.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19: Ron Hurne with Jeff Sawyer. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20: John McConnell. No cover.
Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes
People are also reading…
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19: 13 Curves. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20: Jazz on Tap: Nancy Kelly. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17: Sirsy. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18: Count Blastula. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19: Crossroads. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19: Mike McNabb. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18: DelSexton Duo. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19: Travis Knapp. No cover.