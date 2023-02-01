The Citizen's live music listings for Feb. 2-8: DamDog and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3: TJ Sacco Band and Briana Jessie. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5: DamDog. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5: Jazz on Tap: Carol Bryant Quartet. No cover.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4: Keep Up. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2: Brad Beardsley. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3: Jim and Jeff with special guest Gio. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4: Little Jazz Trio. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4: Saint Bernard. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4: Dana Twigg. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4: Pat Tato. No cover.

More live music For listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.