Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; (315) 253-6669

• 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: "A Night for the Town" featuring DJ Quis, MBK Richy, Millyano and more. Tickets $15.

Aurora Brewing Co., 1897 Route 90, Ledyard; brewaurora.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: Rad Howland-Bolton Delta. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24: Gridley Paige. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24: Nancy Kelly. No cover.

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26: John McConnell. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26: Jazz on Tap: Bob Piorun Jazz Quartet with Steve Brown. No cover.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: Stretch Armstrong. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24: Adam Fisher Trio No cover

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: The Ripcords. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24: Mella-Morphosis. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: Connor VanEpps and Sam Pruyn. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: Denn Bunger. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27: Paul Davie. No cover.

Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26: Mark Nanni. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26: Patrick Young. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: Steve Daniels Jazz Duo. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: Rob Ervin. No cover.

More live music For listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.