The Citizen's live music listings for Feb. 24-March 2: Psychedelic Sushi and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27: Tiger. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26: Jam Theory. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27: Jazz on Tap: Steve Brown and Dino Losito. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25: Inside Job. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26: Psychedelic Sushi. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25: Dennis Goettel. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26: Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25: Chris Eves. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26: Josh and Jeremy of Kitestring. No cover.

