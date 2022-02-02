The Citizen's live music listings for Feb. 3-9: On Bass and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events.

Bailiwick Market and Cafe, 441 Route 5, Elbridge; (315) 277-5632

• 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5: Alexander and Nodzo. No cover.

Feb 6: Music: Kimo & Anna, 3 to 6 p.m.,

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; colloca.com

• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6: Kimo & Anna. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6: Jazz on Tap: Mescolare. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4: Joe Henson and Taylor Price. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4: Sam and JD. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5: On Bass jazz duo. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4: Van Arsdale and Newhart. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5: Amber Martin. No cover.

