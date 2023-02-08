Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10: Bill Ali and Against the Grain. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10: Bad Water. No cover.

• 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11: Bad Alibi. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12: Jazz on Tap: Dan Pugh Trio. No cover.

LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 554-8194

• 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11: The Shazbot. No cover.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; lunkenheimercraftbrewing.com

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12: Alexander and Nodzo. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10: Joel Kane's Uptown. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11: Los Blancos. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10: Tommy and Vinny the Jukebox Duo. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11: Bob Piorun, Luis Molina and Mike Doyle. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10: Paolo & Felice. No cover.

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11: Loren and LJ Barrigar. No cover.

• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13: Pat Tato. No cover.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14: Tommy and Vinny the Jukebox Duo. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10: J.D. & Sam. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11: Billy and the Therapists. No cover.

• Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12: Tom Chamberlain. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11: Dave Turner. No cover.

