The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 12-18: Weekend at Bernie's and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14: The Dean's List. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15: Jazz on Tap: Mike Houston and Sam Wynn. No cover.

Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan; kegscanalside.net

• 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13: Travis Denning. Tickets $30.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13: Luke Mock. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14: Shelby Weeks. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12: Gio Pettigrass Quartet. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13: Qu4tro. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14: Morris & The Hepcats. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14: Loren and LJ Barrigar. No cover.

Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; skanbrewery.com

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15: Ben Wayne. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14: Tom Chick. No cover.

More live music For listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.