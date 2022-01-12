The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 13-19: The Dean's List and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14: Cam Caruso. No cover.

• 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15: Sam Nitsch. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19: Nancy Kelly. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15: The Dean's List. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16: Jazz on Tap: Jimmy Johns Trio. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14: Like a Hurricane. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14: "Simple Life" with Mike Fresina and Ben Summer. No cover.

