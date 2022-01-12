 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 13-19: The Dean's List and more

The Dean's List

 facebook.com/deanslistmusic

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) 

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14: Cam Caruso. No cover.

• 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15: Sam Nitsch. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19: Nancy Kelly. No cover.

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15: The Dean's List. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16: Jazz on Tap: Jimmy Johns Trio. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14: Like a Hurricane. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14: "Simple Life" with Mike Fresina and Ben Summer. No cover.

