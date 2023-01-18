 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 19-25: Neil Minet and more

Neil Minet

Neil Minet

 facebook.com/neilminet

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) 

Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600

• 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22: Sydney Irving. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: Dirt Road Ruckus. No cover.

Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051

• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: A Cast of Thousands album release. Admission $10.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22: Tiger. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22: Jazz on Tap: Julie Howard. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

• 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20: Lou Nocilly and His Driveway Jazz Band. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20: Mr. Monkey duo. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: Neil Minet Band. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: JD Blues Band. No cover.

Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22: Mark Nanni. No cover.

Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; skanlibrary.org

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: Ben Ellis guitar concert. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: Rocco Rich and Aaron Craig. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: Rev Ezra. No cover.

