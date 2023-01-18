The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 19-25: Neil Minet and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22: Sydney Irving. No cover.
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: Dirt Road Ruckus. No cover.
Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn; (315) 253-8051
People are also reading…
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: A Cast of Thousands album release. Admission $10.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22: Tiger. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22: Jazz on Tap: Julie Howard. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew
• 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20: Lou Nocilly and His Driveway Jazz Band. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20: Mr. Monkey duo. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: Neil Minet Band. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com
• 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: JD Blues Band. No cover.
Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22: Mark Nanni. No cover.
Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; skanlibrary.org
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: Ben Ellis guitar concert. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: Rocco Rich and Aaron Craig. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com
• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: Rev Ezra. No cover.