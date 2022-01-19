 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 20-26: Colin Aberdeen and more

Colin Aberdeen plays at Moondog's Lounge in Auburn in 2016.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) 

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22: Sloppy Joes. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23: Jazz on Tap: Julie Howard and the Jazz Mafia. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21: Continuum. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22: The Ripcords. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21: Colin Aberdeen. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22: Small Town Shade. No cover.

