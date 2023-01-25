 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Bob Piorun and more

Piorun

Bob Piorun

 Provided

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) 

Anyela's Vineyards, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles; anyelasvineyards.com

• 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28: Bob Piorun and Luis Molina. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28: Showtime. No cover.

Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com

• 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29: Steven Cali. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29: Jazz on Tap: Jimmy Johns Trio. No cover.

Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn; facebook.com/nextchapterbrew

•  6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26: Brad Beardsley. No cover.

• 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27: The Rounds. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27: No Filter. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28: Lunch Ladies. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com

• 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28: Tim Forbes. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28: The Rollin' Rust. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28: Patrick Young. No cover.

