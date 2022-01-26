The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 27-Feb. 2: No Filter and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29: Caleb Liber. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30: Jazz on Tap: Mike Dubaniewicz Trio. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28: No Filter. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29: Freight. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28: Jeremy James. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29: James VanDeuson and the Rollin' Rust. No cover.