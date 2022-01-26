 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 27-Feb. 2: No Filter and more

No Filter

 facebook.com/nofilterbandauburn

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) 

Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn; facebook.com/falconlanes

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29: Caleb Liber. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30: Jazz on Tap: Mike Dubaniewicz Trio. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; (315) 253-3339

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28: No Filter. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29: Freight. No cover.

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28: Jeremy James. No cover.

Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill; summerhillbrewing.com

• 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29: James VanDeuson and the Rollin' Rust. No cover.

