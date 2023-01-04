The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 5-11: Stringdom and more

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.
(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.)
Bailiwick Market & Café, 441 Route 5, Elbridge; bailiwickmarket.com
• 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5: Alexander and Nodzo. No cover.
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7: Bad Alibi. No cover.
Chateau Dusseau, 5292 Erron Hill Road, Locke; (315) 497-9463
People are also reading…
• 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7: Sappy Cy. No cover.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8: Jazz on Tap: Stringdom. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6: The Light. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7: Mark Doyle & The Maniacs. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6: Gio Pettigrass Jazz Quartet. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com
• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7: Evan Dillon. No cover.