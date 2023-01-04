 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

The Citizen's live music listings for Jan. 5-11: Stringdom and more

Stringdom

Stringdom

 stringdom.com

Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week.

(To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) 

Bailiwick Market & Café, 441 Route 5, Elbridge; bailiwickmarket.com

• 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5: Alexander and Nodzo. No cover.

Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/britchesdancebar

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7: Bad Alibi. No cover.

Chateau Dusseau, 5292 Erron Hill Road, Locke; (315) 497-9463

• 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7: Sappy Cy. No cover.

Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles; cnyjazz.org

• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8: Jazz on Tap: Stringdom. No cover.

Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; facebook.com/moondogslounge

• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6: The Light. No cover.

• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7: Mark Doyle & The Maniacs. No cover.

Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385

• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10: Bob Piorun. No cover.

Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com

• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6: Gio Pettigrass Jazz Quartet. No cover.

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com

• 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7: Evan Dillon. No cover.

